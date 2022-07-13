Judy M. Murphy

Judy Marie (Pierce) Murphy, 74, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:57 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Judy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no funeral services.
Judy was born March 25, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to William Pierce and Leona Morgan Piece.
She was married to Charles L. Murphy Sr. on August 30, 1986, in Nipper Park in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Kim Nichelson (Gary) of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Steven Wayne Pierce (Jackie) of Covington, LA, and Larry Edward Pierce of Lebanon, IN; four grandchildren, Bryan Nichelson (Tessah), Ryan Nichelson (Hannah), Austin Nichelson (Shelby), and Russell LaFond (Kathleen); 15 great grandchildren; three stepchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey LaFond; her brother, William Pierce Jr.; and one sister, Carolyn Darlene Gray; and sister-in-law, Tammy Carter Pierce.
Professionally, Judy was a retired area factory worker and also had worked in area restaurants.
Away from work, Judy enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. A wonderful cook, she made the best salmon patties, tenderloins, and biscuits and gravy. Judy appreciated being able to travel, a couple of her favorite destinations were Aruba and Mexico. She liked slot machines, fishing, watching true crime shows, and horses. Most of all Judy loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
