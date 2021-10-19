Judy F Billings, age 73, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:25 am Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park following the service.
Visitation celebrating Judy's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of service Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Judy was born on June 29, 1948, in Hannibal, Missouri to George J. Billings and Leona M. Howard. Her parents and eight of her siblings precede her in death.
She is survived by her Sister's, Ann Foutes of Hannibal, and Janet Epperson of Hannibal, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Judy grew up on the farm as part of a large family. Surrounded by her siblings Judy would spend time watching over her younger sisters.
Judy graduated from high school and went on to further her education at college in Kirksville, MO. She did her graduate work in Quincy earning her Master's Degree from Quincy University.
Judy was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and while in college she was in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Pallbearers will be: David Wilson, Wayne Wilson, Steve Wilson, Les Wilson, Davie Wilson, and Jim Barnard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral costs, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Judy's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
