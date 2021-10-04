Judy E. Kenison

Judy Eileen Kenison, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:52 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Judy's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday October 5, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Judy was born on June 12, 1947, in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Kenneth and Olga Josephine (Vold) Davidson.
She was united in marriage to John Kenison on December 27, 1975, in Kirkwood, MO. He survives her of the home.
Other survivors include her five children Greg Kenison (Dana) of Monroe City, MO, Ben Kenison of St. Louis, MO, Matt Kenison of St. Louis, MO, Jeanne Youngwirth (Nathan) of Hannibal, MO and Joanne Jones (Andy) of Blue Springs, MO; brothers, Ken Davidson (Dana) of Harper, KS and Keith Davidson (Shelia) of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Janet Hertz (Runi) of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Ashley Shuck (Chris), Kasey Kenison, Kyle Kenison (Paige), Heather Kenison, Chase Youngwirth, Jackson Jones, Kolby Jones and Jacob Youngwirth; eleven great grandchildren; and beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Kenison was preceded in death by her parents.
Upon graduating from Rolla High School, Judy attended the University of Missouri Rolla where she received a bachelors degree in mathematics and a year later received her teaching certificate from the University of Missouri Columbia. Judy taught Math in Raytown, MO and was head of the Math Department in the Pacific School District. After marring John, the love of her life they moved to Hannibal and together they bought a advertising business and started Kenison Advertising and later Sawyer's Creek. Judy took great pride and care of the bookkeeping part of the companies with her degree in mathematics.
Away from work Judy enjoyed spending time with her family. Family was everything to Judy, she loved to entertain at her home for family and friends. Judy's interest were always the interest of her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anything they were interested in, she was always there to support them and help them. In her free time Judy would set down and do her bookwork for the companies in which she loved to do.
Judy was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Kenison, Nathan Youngwirth, Andy Jones, Chris Shuck, Bobby Kenison and Tanner Davidson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chase Youngwirth, Jackson Jones, Kolby Jones, Jacob Youngwirth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Judy's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com