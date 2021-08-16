Judy A. Bequeaith

Judy Ann Bequeaith, 74, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 9:10 AM, Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Judy ‘s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Judy was born April 23, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa to Russell Woollums and Juanita Collet. She was married to Bob Bequeaith on May 23, 1966 in Albia, Iowa. He survives.
Other survivors include her 2 children, Jenny Muehring (Junior) of New London, Missouri and Michelle Harbourn (Bill) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 brother, Warren Woollums (Donna) of Albia, Iowa, 6 grandchildren, Heather Semkin (Nick), Levi Muehring (Joelle), Jeff Harbourn (Abigail), Amberlyn Brown (Phillip) and Austin Harbourn, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
She was also preceded in death by 1granddaughter, Bobbie Ann Harbourn.
In her professional career, Judy worked for 17 years as a cashier and in customer service at Adams Hy-Klas. When wanting to relax, Judy enjoyed camping in her 5th wheel and RV at Ray Barons, fishing and just being outside. She was a wonderful cook and baker, specializing in her famous homemade bread and noodles. During the holidays, Judy could be found making Christmas cookies and candy with her grandkids, decorating her cinnamon rolls with special Christmas icing and watching Hallmark movies. Some of her most favorite past times were quilting, sewing and watching Yadi play for the St. Louis Cardinals. Her chestnut brown saddle bred horse, Sly, brought so much joy to Judy. Family was by far the most important thing to Judy, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren. Judy was so loved and will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Junior Muehring, Bill Harbourn, Levi Muehring, Nick Semkin, Phillip Brown and Austin Harbourn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Harbourn, Tim Fessenden, Darin Epperson and Bobby Epperson.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.