HULL, Ill. Judith Norvell Smith Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Judith Norvell Smith, 79, of Hull, Ill., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., died Feb. 1, 2021, at Barry Community Care Center. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.