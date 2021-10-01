Judith “Judy” Eileen Kenison, 74, of Hannibal, died September 30, 2021, at her home. Services will be 1 p.m., Oct. 6, at Grand View Funeral Home. Burial in Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
Hannibal
