Judith E. Fuqua Grisham, 79, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:40 AM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Judith's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Judith was born February 26, 1942, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to
Edmund Littlefield and Doris Ellen Morril Littlefield.
Judith was first married to Lloyd Lewis Fuqua on April 12, 1958 in Kittery Point, Maine. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1998. She was later married to Charles E. Grisham on March 31, 1999 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2017.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Steven Levi Fuqua (Berta) of Mankato, Minnesota and Brian Mark Fuqua (Chrisy) of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 grandchildren, Brian Fuqua II (Katy) and Heather Fuqua, 2 great grandchildren, Jax Fuqua and Henley Fuqua and a special friend who was like a sister, Linda Cook (Ronnie).
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and 1 son, David Fuqua.
Judith worked professionally for Motorola, T.G. & Y., Hickory Stick and later for Immanuel Baptist Daycare. She was a gifted quilter and crafter, as well as a wonderful cook. Her specialties were lasagna and her favorite, lobster. Judith truly enjoyed her home in the New England area, especially Kittery Point, Maine. When relaxing at home, she would read her Country Living and Birds in Bloom magazines. Ornery in nature at times, Judith always enjoyed visiting and joking with the staff at Beth Haven Nursing Home where she was a resident. Judith was a bright light who will be extremely missed by all of her loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Pallbearers will be Brian Fuqua II, Larry Marine, Jason Darr, Chad Haskins and Chris Lewis.
