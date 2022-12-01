Juanita F. Burroughs Moomaw

Services for Juanita Fern Burroughs Moomaw, 90, of rural Center, will be at 2:00 PM Friday December 2, 2022, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry with Pastor Donald Schutte officiating. Burial will follow in Lick Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Moomaw passed away at 9:15 A.M. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Monroe City Manor.
Juanita was born February 2, 1932, in Pike County Missouri the daughter of George Campbell and Mabel Louise Peeples Burroughs.
She married James Akridge Moomaw on March 21, 1951, in Hannibal and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2014.
Survivors include one son; Mike (Virginia) Moomaw of Center, one daughter; Joyce (Richard) Vincent of Ozark, three grandchildren; Allen (Jenny) Sweeting of Columbia, Chris Moomaw of Center, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Fulton of Monroe City; and five great grandchildren, Maddox, Braxton, Lexy and Zeke Sweeting of Columbia, Kaylee Fulton of Monroe City and Kyndall Moomaw of Highlandville, Missouri.
Juanita was a lifetime area resident and member of Olivette Christian Church. Prior to getting married she had worked at the Hannibal telephone office and later worked for several years at Home Healthcare of Mid-Missouri. She was a former member of the golden eagles motorcycle club and the Retred Motorcycle Club. she greatly enjoyed watching westerns, Antique shopping, cooking, but most of all she loved her time with family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brian Schutte, Gary Woodson, Allen Sweeting, Chris Moomaw, Jimmy Fulton, and Jimmy Branch.
The family would like to extend an extra thank you to the administrators and staff of Monroe City Manor for all of their wonderful care.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Monroe City Manor. In care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427 Perry, MO 63462.
