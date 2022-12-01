Juanita F. Burroughs Moomaw

Services for Juanita Fern Burroughs Moomaw, 90, of rural Center, will be at 2:00 PM Friday December 2, 2022, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry with Pastor Donald Schutte officiating. Burial will follow in Lick Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

