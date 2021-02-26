Juanita A. Witt

Juanita Alyce Witt, 81, of Hannibal, MO went home to be with the Lord at 10:59 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Centenary Cemetery in rural New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Juanita’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Juanita was born October 8, 1939, in Hannibal, MO to John Rosenkrans and Helen Oertel Rosenkrans.
She was married to Raymond W. Witt on November 23, 1957 in Hannibal, MO by Rev. John Golden. They were married for over 63 years. Raymond survives.
Also surviving are her 2 children: Christy L. Coons and Robert W. Witt (Marilyn); 2 brothers: George A. Rosenkrans and Paul E. Rosenkrans; 2 sisters: Helen J. Gamble and Phyllis Munson; 4 grandchildren: Jared Coons, Audra Allgood (Michael), Muriel Witt (Sean) and Troy Witt (Emily); 4 great grandchildren: Logan, Adalyn, Lauryn, and Maegyn Allgood; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Harry E. Rosenkrans; and 2 sisters; Frances A. Rosenkrans and Essie A. Weeks.
Juanita previously worked in Hannibal at the Mary Ann Sweet Shop, International Shoe Factory, served as assistant manager for a time at Cassano’s when it was located downtown, and later retired in 2000 from the Swiss Colony Data Center.
A faith filled woman of God, Juanita prayed and studied her Bible daily, always having a warm smile for everyone. She adored her “fur” family, 3 dogs: Blacky, Daisy, and Suzy and cat Willow, also being outdoors with nature, feeding wild birds, watching Christian programs, polka, and game shows. A wonderful cook, Juanita prepared many favorite family meals and special candies at Christmas. Sunday drives with Raymond and listening to music were always a favorite. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished precious moments spent being with them.
Juanita was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal. She also enjoyed visiting First United Methodist Church and Holy Family Catholic Church with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jared Coons, Paul Rosenkrans, Michael Allgood, Harold VanWinkle, Melvin Bramblett, and Todd Musolino.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local Salvation Army and to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.