Juanita A. Smith

Juanita Ann Smith, 90, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:54 AM Friday, March 18, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Juanita's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Juanita was born December 17, 1931, in Moberly, Missouri to Charles Edward Tyree and Erma Lee Riley Tyree.
She was married to Leon B. Smith, Sr. on May 28, 1950, in Rensselaer, Missouri. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita V. Paden of Quincy, Illinois; son, Mark A. Smith (Tammy) of Hannibal, Missouri; one daughter in law, Mary Smith of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Marguerite Darley of Hannibal, Missouri; five grandchildren, Chet Smith (Joanie), Tiffany Culp (Charlie), Andrea Blessing (Ed), Rachael Closser (Jason), and Kelsey Rickey (Brenton); 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Leon B. Smith Jr.; granddaughter, Melissa Smith McCutcheon; one brother and two sisters.
Professionally, Juanita and Leon owned and operated Smitty's 66 Service Station on Mark Twain Avenue and The Outfitter's clothing store. Later, Juanita obtained her real estate license and became a realtor for over 17 years for Goodhart Realty.
Juanita cherished her family. She looked forward to her family gatherings for Sunday dinners and Christmas and birthday celebrations. Juanita loved shopping, especially with her daughter during the holiday season. Traveling with her husband, Leon also brought Juanita joy. Together they enjoyed trips West to Colorado, Yellowstone and even a train trip to California. One of her most memorable trips was to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. A wonderful cook and baker, Juanita’s cherry pie was the absolute best. Crossword puzzles, the music of Barbara Streisand and playing games in the backyard with her grandchildren were a few of Juanita’s favorites. Juanita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Juanita was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made the Mayo Clinic for cancer research.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
