Joyce Susannah Meyer, 57, of Palmyra, Mo., died August 16, 2023, at her home in Palmyra. Services will be at 11 a.m., August 21, at Cornerstone Church of Marion in Palmyra. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Cemetery in Withers Mill, Mo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., August 21, at Cornerstone Church of Marion in Palmyra.
Palmyra, Mo.
