Joyce M. Salsman

Joyce Marie (Thomas) Salsman, age 70, of Hannibal, MO passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and friends, Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 9:20 am.
A memorial gathering will be held at Grand View Funeral Home, Saturday February 5, 2022, from 10:00 am to Noon.
Joyce was born on June 24, 1951, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of George Clinton Thomas and Rolande (Engelmann) Thomas.
She was united in marriage to Steven W Salsman on January 9, 1971, in Palmyra, Missouri.
Survivors include her Husband, Steven W Salsman of Hannibal. Three Sons, Steven T Salsman (Kathy Lynn) of New London, MO, Michael K Salsman, and Ryan A Salsman; Two Brothers, Terry Thomas (Sandy), Gerald "Buddy" Thomas (Debbie); Three Sisters, Linda Pryor (Darrell), Darlene Armenta (Santiago), Christina Robb; Three Grandsons, Devin Salsman, Michael Gene Salsman, Matthew Franzen; Two Granddaughters, Maddie Salsman, Macie Salsman; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Salsman; and Special Family friend, Jason Pollitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rolande, her brother, Ted Thomas; Two Nephews, Gerald "Bubby" Thomas, Joey Bass; and Father-in-law, Kenneth Raymond Salsman.
Joyce was a lifelong homemaker. Everyone who entered the Salsman home, especially children, were instantly made to feel like they belonged. She had a deep love for her family! Joyce loved the outdoors and would take her kids and grandkids on nature hikes, climbing rocks, navigating the creeks, and trails, taking them on wonderful adventures. And when the weather wouldn't cooperate, she was known to move the furniture out of the living room, fill the room with leaves, or she would fill the bathtub with snow so they could be part of all the joys of the great outdoors while safe inside in the comfort of a warm and loving Home!
Joyce was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the American Cancer Society, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and flowers purchased on Joyce's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
