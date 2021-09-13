Joyce I. Bock

Joyce Irene Bock, 70, of Palmyra, Missouri, passed away on September 10, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Joyce was born on June 23, 1951, in Quincy, IL to mother, Georgia Anna Johnson Crane, and father, Morgan Hubert Crane.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bruce Bock; siblings, Jeri Baker, Emmett Crane, Connie Wolf, and Betty Key, and her beloved grandson, Gavin.
Joyce is survived by her siblings, James Crane, George Crane, and Phyllis Crane; her four children, Angela Mullhatten (Robin), Brent Bock (Joni), Caleb Bock (Anne), and Misty Gottman (Stevie); grandchildren, Grace Mullhatten, Zane Kiefaber, Bear Bock, Landen Gottman, Marissa Gottman, Hudson Bock, and Reece Gottman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce attended Monroe City schools and went on to graduate from Palmyra High School in 1969. After graduating high school, Joyce married the love of her life, Bruce Bock. After her children were born, Joyce was a stay-at- home mother until her husband passed away. She then worked a variety of jobs, including teaching pre-school, catering, and doing secretarial work. Her dream, however, was to be a cosmetologist, as was evident in the pride she took in her clothing and appearance. You would always find Joyce in full make-up and a pair of high heels. Joyce had a giving heart, always helping others in need. She faithfully volunteered at the food pantry and helped anyone who needed it, even when she was little. Joyce was a loving mom to her children, raising all four kids alone after her husband passed away unexpectedly. Her kind heart and sarcastic wit will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday September 16, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO. Reverend Wes Gehrke will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
