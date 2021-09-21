Joyce A. Smith, 70, of Carthage, ILL., passed away September 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. A Life Celebration is planned for a future date. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CARTHAGE, ILL.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 6:08 pm
