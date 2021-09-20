Joyce A. Smith, age 70, of Carthage, Illinois, died September 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Carthage, ILL.
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 4:46 pm