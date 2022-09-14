Joseph William "Joe Bill" Mahaffey, 88, of Shelbyville, Mo., died September 11, 2022, at Moberly Regional Medical Center in Moberly, Mo. Private services will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo. The O'Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home of Monroe City, Mo. is handling the cremation arrangements.
Shelbyville, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.