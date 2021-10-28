Joseph W. Forbis, 57, of New London, MO, passed away at 5:08 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Joseph’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Joseph was born September 26, 1964, in Hannibal, MO to Richard Lee Forbis and Ruth Darlene Shannon Forbis.
Joseph was married to Brenda J. Lockett on November 18, 1995 in Kansas City, KS. She survives.
Also surviving are his 4 children; Samantha Forbis of St. Louis, MO, David Forbis of St. Louis, MO, Brenda M. Morris (Katrail) of Richardson, TX and Brian Lockett (Kelly) of Kansas City, KS; 1 brother, Bill Forbis of Hannibal, MO; 6 sisters: Linda Cook (Ronnie) of Frankford, MO, Judy Brann of Hannibal, MO, Mary Brown of Columbia, MO, Palmer Mason of Kansas City, KS and triplets, Janet Forbis of Fulton, MO and Janice Ringer (Lori Radley) of Fulton, MO; 10 grandchildren; 1 cousin, Richard Shannon; good friends, Keith Benfield, Kenneth Long, Kenneth Burbridge and Mark Wrightman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Paul R. Forbis and Boyce Lockett; and infant twin sisters: Cherlynn and Marilynn.
Professionally, Joseph was a tow motor driver and a machinist for Plastics in Perry, MO, later working for Perry Machine & Die.
Away from work, Joseph liked attending renaissance fairs. A lover of music, he especially enjoyed listening to folk music. Joseph loved Scottish and Irish culture and Kansas City Chiefs football. An avid history buff, Joseph liked to learn about Vikings. Gaming, going to the buffets, and rock music, specifically ACDC, were a few things that made Joseph smile. Sassy as he was, Joseph always joked with his triplet sisters, whom he loved very much, that he was the smartest and best looking! The Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, MO, which Joseph graduated from in 1983 and was very active in, was extremely near and dear to his heart. Most of all, Joseph enjoyed the time he could spend with those he loved most. His presence will be forever missed in their lives.
Joseph was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, MO.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
