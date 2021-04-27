Joseph L. Hinch

Joseph Lee Hinch, 76, of Frankford, passed away in his home on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. Joseph was born on November 19th, 1944 to George & Nancy (Gooch) Hinch in Hannibal, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Janet Sue (Allen) Hinch on August 21st, 1964. She preceded him in death on December 29th, 2017.
Joseph served in the Army National Guard and was red, white and blue through and through. All his life, Joseph was a hard-working man. He always shared favorite memories of working at the Mark Twain Dinette in Hannibal and still could recite the original menu. He spent a lot of years working with his brother George (Paytie) at Monogram, Furnace Factory, Wolverine, and Terry Fisher’s Dealership. He then went on to work at Wareco until they closed. Joseph & Janet both retired from Conrad’s Cuddly Canines where they had worked for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his house and spending time with his wife and family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister LeNora Farabee, his sisters-in-law – Debra Hinch, Helen Bowen, and Norma Taylor, his brothers-in-law – Ronald McIntosh, Fred Swan, and Larry Allen.
Survivors include two sons, William Hinch (Mary), and Michael Hinch (Michelle), 11 grandchildren, Ellen Stone (Ryan), Russell Hinch, Lisa Graham (Dwayne), Linda Crabtree (Robbie), Tracey Smoot (Derek), Kaye Hinch, Robert Hinch, David Hinch, Glenn Niffen III, Nicole Niffen, and Megan Niffen, brother George Hinch, two sisters Shirley McIntosh Johnson (Dwayne), and Teddie Cook (Ernie), 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Joseph and Janet will be at the Frankford Worship Center on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at 2 PM.
Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory, LLC in Bowling Green was in charge of arrangements.
