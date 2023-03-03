Joseph "Joe" S. Hassien, age 84, of Hannibal, MO formerly of Vandalia, MO passed away at 9:45 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Waters Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Hoehn and Pastor Randy McDonald will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Vandalia Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Joe's life will be held 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Waters Funeral Home with a Masonic service held at 5:00 pm.
Joseph was born on May 29, 1938, in Vandalia, MO the son of Joseph and Ora (Storck) Hassien.
He was united in marriage to Betty Wright on May 14, 1962, in Vandalia, MO.
Survivors include his wife Betty of the home; son, Dr.Joey Hassien (Robyn) of Fulton, MO; daughter, Shelia Jones of Copperas Cove, TX; grandchildren, Joe Hassien (Brandi) of Fulton, MO, Chris Hassien (Amy Zavell) of Columbia, MO, LT Craig Jones (Amanda) of Rota, Spain, Jillian Kefalides (Nick) of Lindale, TX and Caleb Jones (Bailey French) of Ft. Worth, TX; great grandchildren, Joseph Hassien, Jordynne Hassien, Evan Kefalides, Elleana Kefalides and Callen Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hassien was preceded in death by three brothers, Saleem Hassien, Otis Hassien and Dr. Fred Hassien.
Joseph graduated from Van-Far High School in 1956 and went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Joe was no stranger to hard work, he currently worked at the Hannibal Farm & Home up until the time of his death. Joe was known by many people as the pleasant man with a big smile behind the gun counter at Farm & Home. In his younger years, he worked in his family's grocery store "Hassien Grocery" and later Joe and Betty ran a meat processing business for local farmers. Joe retired as a supervisor from Harbison-Walker brick plant in Vandalia.
Joe liked to pass time by fishing and hunting. Elk hunting in Montana with his son was a highlight in his life along with traveling with his family to Germany and across the United States. Joe was an avid reader and history buff, he especially enjoyed reading about the WWII era. Reading and learning about his family heritage in Lebanon and Syria was also something that brought great joy to Joe. Joe was known to have never met a stranger; he was always the first to strike up a conversation that would lead to a story that led to numerous friendships. Joe also enjoyed trying his luck at the gambling boat every once in a while. Joe's biggest love was his family whom he truly adored, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joseph was a member of First Christian Church of Vandalia and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #491 in Vandalia.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hassien, Chris Hassien, Caleb Jones, Jordan Branstetter, Nick Kefalides and Adam Wood.
Honorary Pallbearers will be LT Craig Jones, CW4 (Ret) Lowell Jones II, Larry Dempsey, Boyce Branstetter, Doug Wood, Darren Berry, Christian Rost, Mike Lowrance, John Shrum, the Vandalia Masonic Lodge and his Farm & Home work family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children, in care of Waters Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Joseph's memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com
