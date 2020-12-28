Joseph E. Rothweiler, 72, of Palmyra, passed away at 10:25 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM January 6th, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Jerry Kaimann will officiate. Burial with Full Military Rites performed by American Legion Post #174 Boots- Dickson will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM January 6th, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Joseph was born July 29, 1948, in Quincy, IL to Leo F. and Mary Jane Althoff Rothweiler. He was married to Dora Lisette Ahland Rothweiler on April 24, 1981 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. She survives.
Survivors include his Wife, Dora Rothweiler of Palmyra, MO; children Franklin Andrew Rothweiler, and Kelly Jo (Kenneth) Rybolt; grandchildren Joseph David Rybolt, and Ethan Matthew Rybolt; brothers Jim Rothweiler, Michael J. Rothweiler, and Ken Rothweiler; sisters Terry (Joe) Barnes, and Ann Rothweiler.
Joseph was preceded in death by his Parents, in-laws Frank and Susan Ahland and brother in-law Carl Ahland.
Professionally Joseph worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, American Cyanamid, BASF, and General Mills.
He was an avid Palmyra and Mizzou fan, St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or American Legion Post #174.
