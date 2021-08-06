Joseph D. Sinclair

Joseph Delbert "J.D." Sinclair, 93, of New London, passed away at 2:45 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home in New London, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home, in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Bill Dexheimer will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Joseph was born June 12, 1928, to Delbert C. Sinclair and Iva Strothers Sinclair Jones. He was married to Bonnie Sinclair on August 10, 1973, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Phyllis Paris (Carl Zupan) of Hannibal, Missouri, Bob Sinclair (Shirley) of Burlington, Iowa, Beth Sinclair of Sarasota, Florida, Delbert Sinclair (Janet) of Hannibal, Missouri, James "Alan" Sinclair (Gini) of Jacksonville, Missouri, Diane Duncan (Ron Harker) of Hannibal, Missouri, Gerald Sinclair (Jeana Maupin) of Stoutsville, Missouri, Ken Hardy (Layne Besgrove) of Hannibal, Missouri, Cherie Knutelski (Mike) of New London, Missouri and Vicki Welch of Hannibal, Missouri; one sister in-law Rose Lee Hill of Macon, Illinois; special cousins, Iva Jane Wheeler and Mary Ann Eckley, special niece, Connie Wienhoff, special nephew, Darrell Shuck, 38 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 16 great- great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, Aileen Taylor, 1 son, Donald Ray Sinclair, 2 daughters-in-law, Faye Sinclair and Lucy Sinclair and 1 niece, Judy Shuck.
Joseph (J.D.) served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post #55, Hannibal, MO, and was recently honored with an in-home Honor Guard Memorial Service in January 2021, which was requested by Community Loving Care Hospice, and put on by the Veteran's Association. He worked professionally as a small engine repair and diesel engine repairman, formerly being the owner of a business on Hwy 79 in Hannibal, MO. J.D. was a licensed Amateur Radio Operator (Extra Class) and a member of the Hannibal Amateur Radio Club for many years. J.D. enjoyed flying single engine airplanes, loved the St. Louis Cardinals and seldom missed a scheduled ballgame. He enjoyed watching old westerns, starring John Wayne, and reading Louis L'Amour books. J.D. was a Christian by faith and loved the Lord. He cherished his time with family and friends and loved his dog Silky and cats Tom and Tuey.
Pallbearers will be Darin Paris, Jeff McAfee, James McAfee, Trey Duncan, Michael Rush, Lance Rush, Clinton Smith, Aaron Smith, Josh Hardy, and Zack Hardy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com