Joseph D. McMullen

Joseph "Joe" D. McMullen, 82, of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away at 11:15 AM, Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shield American Legion Post #55 will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Joe was born February 9, 1941, in Monroe City, MO to John W. McMullen and Gertrude A. Ryan McMullen.
He was married to Allene Margaret McKay on September 14, 1989, in Independence, MO. She precedes him in death.
Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth McMullen of Hannibal, MO; many nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Catherine Craig.
Joe served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy.
Professionally, Joe worked as a machinist at Allis Chalmers in Kansas City, MO and later worked at Deutz Allis Corp. in Independence, MO.
A very simple man, Joe enjoyed a quiet day on the water fishing. Joe also liked watching classic westerns and reading books on historic wars. Most of all, Joe loved visiting with his family and cherished each and every moment with them.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Ryan, Jack Ryan, Mike Ryan, Nick Ryan, John Ryan, and Charlie Ryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.