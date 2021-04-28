Johnny Ray Watkins, 67 of Monroe City, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
John was born December 09, 1953 in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Woodrow D. and Marilyn R. Watkins.
John was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, Quincy, Illinois. John worked as a tool and die maker for over 40 years. He previously worked for Kulhman Diecasting, Pace Industries and Leggett and Platt all of Monroe City. He retired from Spartan Light Metal Products in Hannibal, Missouri.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman with love for the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed fishing the Mississippi River and the Mark Twain Lake. More than anything he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Survived by his daughter LeAnn Vance (Jordan Shuck) and stepson Jerry Vance. Grandchildren Emmy Griesbaum, Trinity Griesbaum, Sylee Vance and Bentley Shuck. Siblings Don (Candy) Watkins of Omaha, NE; Connie (Bill) Deering of Quincy, IL.; Woodrow D. (Terry) Watkins, Jr. of Hannibal, MO.; Richard (Lisa) Watkins of Council Bluffs, IA.; Karen Rawert of Lee Summit, MO.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends including Sandy Decker.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Dawn Vance and Candy Vance, brother-in-law Mark Rawert, Sr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Garner Funeral Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri, Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm Friday until time of services at the Garner Funeral Home, Monroe City. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the Donors Choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.