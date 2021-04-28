Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.