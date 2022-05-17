Johnnie Lee Wheeler, 73, formerly of Frankford, MO, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Center in Hannibal, MO. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, MO.
John was born on October 20, 1948, in Busch, MO to the late Clyde Frederick and Jessie Mae Lamberson Wheeler.
He is survived by his children, Sabrena Craft Grisham (Doug) of Alvarado, TX, Marvin Williams (Tessa) of Hannibal, MO, and Johnna Guthrel (Mark) of Fenton, MO; grandchildren, Jonathan Williams of Eldon, MO, Kiersten Craft McGlothlin of Cleburne, TX, Matt Williams of Troy, MO, Thomas Hogue of Frankford, MO, Ciara Williams of Lutkin, TX, and Brooke Guthrel of Fenton, MO; brother, James Wheeler (Mary) of Bowling Green, MO; sister, Mae Peterson of Hannibal, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Albert, Clyde, Truman Earl, Clarence, George, and Tom Wheeler; sisters, Bessie Lamberson, Alma Lamberson, Gertie Kenzler, Irene Wheeler, Betty Besher, and Goldie Taylor; and a grandson, Joshua Williams.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Droste Farms and Watlow Electric. John never met a stranger. He loved his family, animals, a good road trip, auctions, and was always prepared with a story or a joke to share.
Per John’s wishes no visitation is planned. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21st at Emmett Cemetery, County Road 100, New London, MO. His cremains will be laid to rest in the cemetery and spread in the hills where John was born and spent most of his life, the place he called home.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s honor to Emmett Cemetery Fund, c/o Sherry Heffner, 317 King Street, Frankford, MO 63441.
Online condolences may be sent at www.collierfuneral.com.
