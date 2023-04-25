John William Hayes, 68, of Edina, Mo., passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.
John was born on Sept. 14, 1954, in Edina, Mo., the son of Robert Monroe and Frances Georgena Hart Hayes.
He lived in Knox County most of his life, graduating from the Knox County High School in Edina, Mo.
On Feb. 21, 1975, in Hannibal, John married Sherrie Lee Strode and they made their home first in Palmyra, Mo. before moving to Edina, Mo.
He worked more than 30 years with MoDOT, beginning in 1975 and retiring in July of 2005, as the Area Maintenance Supervisor out of the Edina State Barn.
He enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows, was a member of the NEMO Car Club, going to the Moose to eat a steak with friends, camping, mowing his yard and watching Gunsmoke, and Wagon Train.
John is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Sherrie Hayes of Edina, Mo.; his pup, Lucy; a sister, Martha Ann “Martie” Scott of Palmyra, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Faye Hayes of Columbia, Mo., and Cheryl Hayes of Edina, Mo.; a former brother-in-law, Monte Kite of Hannibal; a special aunt, Mary Frances Quinlin of Hannibal; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hayes on March 10, 2012, and Georgena Hayes on March 3, 2015; two brothers, Jerry Lee Hayes on Oct. 6, 2022, and Larry Dean Hayes on Dec. 29, 2022; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Pete Strode; brothers-in-law, Charlie Strode and Cecil Scott Jr.; a nephew, Rich Hollinger; and a great-nephew, Evan Hollinger.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Mo.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, with the family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Knox City Cemetery near Knox City, Mo.
Officiating will be Bev Peters. Casket Bearers will be Donnie Davis, Brian McGlothlin, Bob Crawford, Gary Funk, Mike Peters, Kent Hagerla and Roger Parton along with Honorary Bearers Bill Hayes, members of the NEMO Car Club and his MoDOT buddies.
An expression of sympathy in memory of John Hayes may be left to the Knox City Cemetery Association or the Hospice of Northeast Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Mo. 63537.
