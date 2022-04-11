John William Kroeger, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, died April 10, 2022, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. A Rosary Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 18, 2022 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home with visitation to follow starting at 5 p.m. Burial with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post #55 Emmette J. Shields will be held April 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal.
Hannibal
