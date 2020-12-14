John T. True, Sr., 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
John was born May 17, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to John W. True and Francis Louise Smith True.
He was married to Mildred "Millie" Glover True on September 13, 1963 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include three children, Angela Powers (John) of New London, MO, John T. True, Jr. of Atlanta, MO, and James A. True of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Don Gough (Martha) of Perry, MO; and one sister, Donna Murphy of New Bern, NC. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lilly Gordon (Michael), Thomas A. True and Jordan A. True; and two special grandchildren, Erica Coffman and Skyler Rathburn.
John was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Loren Gough; one sister, Sharon Yohn; and two brothers, Gary W. True and Charles F. Zumwalt.
Professionally John worked as an ink mixer for Independent Services in Hannibal, MO.
John was a United States Marine Veteran. He served his country proudly during Vietnam. John handed out more than 50,000 "Definition of a Veteran" photos.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf with his lifelong golf partner and brother in law, Bill Glover at Jackson Park Golf Course. Playing Texas Hold-Em, using his lucky number 13 and watching sports on TV were a few of John's favorites. John also enjoyed trips to North Carolina to the beach, and going on the Honor Flight with his Grandson, Thomas.
Most of all John loved the time he spent with his kids and grandkids.
John was a member of Boots-Dickson American Legion Post # 174 in Palmyra, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boots-Dickson American Legion Post # 174 in Palmyra, MO.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lilly A Gordon, Michael Gordon, Tomas A. True and Jordan A. True.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.