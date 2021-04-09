John S. Dunker, 90, of Quincy, Ill., formerly of Hull, Ill., died April 8, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 10:02 pm