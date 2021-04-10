John S. Dunker, 90 of Quincy, IL, formerly of Hull, IL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:52 PM at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL, just a week after his 90th birthday.
Graveside services and burial will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Akers Chapel Cemetery in rural Hull, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to John’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Thursday at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
John was born on April 1, 1931 to Charles and Cora (Petty) Dunker in Mason City, IL.
He married Ramona Eileen Kenady on September 19, 1950 in Hull, IL. She survives.
Other survivors include: two sons,; Rick Dunker (Marti) and Brian Dunker; one daughter, Mona Dolbeare (Rusty); one son-in-law, Bob Gray; seven grandchildren: Jonathan Dolbeare (Heather), Abe Gray (Susie), Joshua Dolbeare, Elizabeth Mannhardt (Andreas), Abby Shumaker (Jon), Alex Dunker (Stephanie) and Rebecca Washington (Jason). A special blessing was John’s ten great grandchildren: Havanna and Belle; Isaac, David, and Abraham; Michelle and Abigail; Annie and Henry; and Lola Joy.
John is also survived by two sisters, June Lingwall (Bob) and Pat Likes; one sister-in-law, Betty Dunker; and two brothers-in-law, Leon Kenady (Carol) and Lester Kenady.
John is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Kathryn Joy Gray and one infant granddaughter, Joyanna Marie Gray. Other family preceding John in death include five brothers: Todd (Pauline), Wilbur (Charlotte), Clyde (Helen), Dick (Delores) and Bill; five sisters: Pearl (Joe), Virginia (Herb), Ruby (Oral), Opal (Dode) and Garnette (Bill) and a brother-in-law, Marvin Likes.
John was a life-long farmer in Hull, IL with his family as they farmed the Mississippi River bottoms for years. In his retirement John worked at Martin’s True Value Hardware Store in Hannibal and a variety of custodial positions in the community, including caretaker at the Hull United Methodist Church for many years.
A giving soul, John was always willing to help others. A talented handyman, John was known as his family’s “Mr. Fix-it”, working on anything around the home. A talented artist and photographer, John took many family photos over the years and enjoyed sharing his treasured photos on his slides, usually ending his presentations with his signature sunset photographs. In his younger years, John took pleasure in woodworking projects, crafting furniture and other keepsakes for his family. Writing poetry and music were past times that John loved, often writing poems and songs about his faith or his family. John also played the harmonica and the French harp. Most of all John cherished his family. He especially enjoyed the times they shared together.
John was a devout Christian and a longtime member of the Hull United Methodist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Dolbeare, Abe Gray, Joshua Dolbeare, Andreas Mannhardt, Jon Shumaker, Alex Dunker and Jason Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hull United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.