John Raymond "Jack" Whitaker, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:59 AM, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Memorial services will be at 5:30 PM, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services with full military honors will be at 9:30 AM, Friday, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jack's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Jack was born December 19, 1945, in Mattoon, IL to Francis Marion Whitaker and Katherine Shores Whitaker.
He was married to Sarah Bray on August 5, 1967, in Brownsville, TX. She survives.
Other survivors include his five children, Bryan A. Bray (Lisa) of Houston, TX, Brad A. Bray (Shannon) of Springfield, MO, Brett A. Bray (Theresa Hutchings) of Houston, TX, Jennifer K. Brooks of Hannibal, MO, and Christopher A. Whitaker (Heather) of Houston, TX; one brother, Michael Richard Whitaker (Jolene) of GA;15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, James A. Bray.
Jack served his country proudly as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1970 having been stationed at the Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX.
Professionally, Jack retired in 2011 from the Hannibal Courier Post where he was the publisher. Prior to working at the Hannibal Courier Post, Jack worked for the Houston Post, the Dallas Times Herald, and the Lubbock Avalanche Journal.
Jack graduated from the University of Kansas with Bachelors Degree in Business. He then went to the University of Houston where he earned his Master's Degree.
Jack loved to be involved in the community, he was a former board member for over 20 years and also a past President of the Hannibal Regional Health Care System Board. He was also a former President of the Missouri Press Association, and former President of the Texas Circulation Managers Association. Jack enjoyed playing cards, and board games, especially Rummikub. Most of all, Jack loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack was Presbyterian by faith and attended First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal and later St. John's Anglican Parish of Quincy, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.