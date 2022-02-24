John R. Peterson, age 67, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Blessing Hospital. He was born on June 22, 1954, in Cicero, IL the son of John R. & Delores (Prebe) Peterson. John married Luann (McGinley) Rabe on March 20, 1997. She survives.
John worked at Gardner Denver for more than 35 years. After leaving Gardner Denver, John worked at the Quincy Public Schools in Maintenance and as a bus driver. John was of the Christian Faith.
John was a member of Elks, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and QYC. He greatly loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He liked playing cards and going to the casino. He also enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets, cooking and attending his grandkids events. John really loved people and never met a stranger. He was bigger than life and ‘Jack of all Trades’.
In addition to his wife, Luann, he is also survived by:
FOUR CHILDREN: John R. Peterson III, Samantha Peterson, Richelle Rabe Ulmer and Ryan Rabe.
FOUR GRANDCHILDREN: Caden Ulmer, Camryn Ulmer, Elias Rabe and Simon Rabe.
FOUR SIBLINGS: Judy Williams, Dale Peterson (Kathy), Randy Peterson (Laura) and Vikki Stuart (Chris Mundle)
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Samson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Delta Waterfowl. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.