John Raymond Griffin, 79, formerly of Coatsburg, Ill., and Payson, Ill., died April 27, 2023, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green, Mo. Service will be at 10 a.m., May 11, at Payson United Methodist Church in Payson. Burial will be at Payson New Cemetery in Payson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., May 10, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Bowling Green, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.