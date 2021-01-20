Hannibal, Mo. John R. Bush Merker Jan 20, 2021 Jan 20, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Robert Bush Merker, 60, of Hannibal, Mo., died Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City mayor, police at odds Hannibal Regional to give COVID-19 vaccinations Mary E. Abright Arrest made in Hannibal Inn burglary Specialty crops were big in 2020 Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView