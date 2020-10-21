Hannibal, Mo. John Patterson Oct 21, 2020 Oct 21, 2020 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Patterson, 46, of Hannibal, Mo., died Oct. 14, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Helping Baptist Church in Hannibal. Masks are required. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 cases soar in region Carrie L. Watkins Robert Yount Gottman strikes out 15 in Palmyra semifinal win Tattoo fundraiser to benefit Northeast Missouri Humane Society's new shelter project Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView