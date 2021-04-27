John P. Martens

John Paul Martens, age 74, of New London, MO passed away at 9:57 pm Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Arch United Methodist Church. Pastor Stacie Williams will officiate.
Visitation celebrating John's life will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Friday April 30, 2021, at the Arch United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
John was born on September 8, 1946, in St. Louis, MO the son of Raymond and Constance (Dain) Martens.
He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Gaffney on April 10, 1987, in Arnold, MO.
Survivors include his wife Pat of the home; his children, Angela Banks of St. Louis, MO; Matthew Martens (Tiffany) of Columbia, MO, Michael Martens (Jenn) of Aurora, CO and Christina Zamost (Jared) of Los Alamitos, CA; sister, Kris Faller of (Michael) of St. Peters, MO; brothers, Stephen Martens (Camille) of Lancaster, OH, James Martens (Shelly) of St. Peters, MO, Danny Martens (Jennifer) of Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren, Brie Spencer (Chris), Nicole Davies (Josh), Joey Cobb, Timmy Martens, Terrell Burage, Tori Banks, Layla White, Josalyn Martens, Carys Martens and Jack Zamost; brother-in-law, Bob Skaggs (Judy) of Hillsboro, MO; special friends & neighbors, Will and Monica Clayton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
John graduated from Hazelwood High School 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.
Professionally John worked in Safety for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company before retirement.
John enjoyed the great outdoors. He could be found on Mark Twain Lake during the spring spawn, catching crappie and throughout the summer catching catfish. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin deer and turkey hunting and going out west hunting elk and fishing for walleye in Canada. One could say that John was an avid outdoorsman. He helped organize the Jack & Jill Crappie Tournament that is held every year at Mark Twain Lake through the Eastern Missouri Crappie Club. The tournaments help's support the Monroe County Cancer Supporters to help people fight this disease just like John did.
Away from hunting and fishing, John enjoyed spending time with family. He was known by his family and friends for frying up the best fish. John was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan.
John was a member of Arch United Methodist Church where he served on the Trustees Committee for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arch United Methodist Church, Focus Marines Foundation or the Eastern Missouri Crappie Club Jack & Jill Tournament, in care of SmithFuneral Home & Chapel.
