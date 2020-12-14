Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for John M. "Mike" Couch, 77, of Center, will be Thursday, December 17, at St. William Catholic Church in Perry, with Father John Henderson officiating and concelebrant Mike's nephew Deacon Bob Leake.
Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in rural Center.
Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Center.
The family requests that anyone planning to attend the visitation or be present at the cemetery to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mike was born on November 27, 1943 in Hannibal the son of George Elmo and Phyllis Herron Couch.
He married Judy Jane Leake at St. Paul Catholic Church near Center on April 28, 1962, and she survives.
Other survivors include one son, Shawn (Stephanie) Couch of Center; and one very special granddaughter, Morgan Couch of Hannibal; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law Gary and Susie Couch; and one infant sister.
Mike worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation as a crane operator for 38 years and was owner operator of CC Crane Service. After his retirement he worked as a truck driver for Hazzard Elevator, Circle W Trucking, and Stuart Trucking.
Mike was a lifetime area resident and 1961 graduate of Mark Twain High School. As a boy and young adult he loved to hunt and fish. He was a collector of International tractors and loved working on them. Mike was a charter member of the Missouri International Collectors and a national member of Red Power Round Up. Mike's prize possession was a 1954 Super M-TA diesel show tractor that he loved to talk about and show. He was a member of the Center Lions Club, served on the Center city council for several years, served as director of Cannon Water Supply District #1 for 18 years, and on the Clarence Cannon Water Board.
Mike was a member of St. William Catholic Church and loved spending much time for many years helping with St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Paul Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Leake, Scott Couch, Brian Torrence, Jerry Elliott, Brian Woodhurst, and Bruce Wisdom.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Palmer, Lindell Jackson, Jerry Ketsenburg, and Glen Manley.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul Cemetery or St. Paul Catholic Church c/o Bienhoff Funeral Home P.O. Box 427 Perry, MO 63462.
Online condolences may be made at bienhofffuneralhome.com.