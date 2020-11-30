John Joseph Foreman, age 98, of Columbia, MO formerly of Vandalia and Rensselaer, MO passed away at 7:50 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home.
John was born on October 12, 1922, in Rensselaer, MO, the son of Paul and Louise (Brown) Foreman.
He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Herron on June 22, 1957, at the First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia, MO.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth of the home; daughters, Mary Lou Patterson (Ron) of Merriam, KS, Katherine Resler (Les) of St. Louis, MO and Jane Foreman of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Onofrio (Alex), Katherine Ross, Aaron Patterson, Daniel Patterson (Chloe), Hannah Patterson, and Joshua Patterson; great granddaughter, Mackenzie; brother, Dr. Phillip Foeman (Priscilla) of Hannibal, MO, sister, Renee Holloway of Eldon, MO; sister-in-law, Ruth Foreman of Withers Mill, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Foreman was preceded in death by seven brothers, George “Willie” Foreman, Calvin Foreman, Allen Foreman, Paul “Mac” Foreman, Robert Foreman, Benjamin Foreman, Thomas Foreman and two sisters, Mary Ruth Burris and Helen Grimstad.
John graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1941, and went on to further his education at Chillicothe Business School and upon graduation he honorably served his country in the US Army during WWII while stationed in Korea. After his service to his country, Mr. Foreman attended Hannibal-LaGrange college and graduated in 1950. He later enrolled at the University of Missouri and during this time he was drafted into the US Army to honorably serve his country during the Korean Conflict as a Corporal receiving the Korean Service Medal and three Bronze Stars. After his second tour of duty, John was able to finish his education at the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Vocational Agriculture. He later worked on his masters degree before being hired as a Soil Scientist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Department of Interior.
John’s job as a Soil Scientist led him and his family across the United States living on various Indian Reservations including reservations in the states of Nebraska, South Dakota, Arizona, Florida and Colorado. He retired in 1980 and spent 40 years farming in Vandalia, MO before moving to Columbia.
Mr. Foreman was a member of Lions Club International, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion and was a committeeman of Audrain County for the Republican party.
Away from work, John enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends, farming, hunting, woodworking, singing with his amazing tenor voice, tinkering with just about anything and was known as a jack of all trades by many. While living in Colorado he took up skiing and while living in Florida he enjoyed deep sea fishing. John’s biggest pastime and love was that spent with his family.
Mr. Foreman was a lifelong member of the Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer, but no matter what town they visited or lived in, finding a church to attend was his first priority.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Patterson, Alex Onofrio, Ron Patterson and Les Resler.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Aaron Patterson and Joshua Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
