John J. Wilson, 67 of Hull, IL passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Teri Maher and Pastor Andrea Whiston will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Friends and Family are invited to John’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
John was born on December 29, 1953 in Hannibal, MO to William “Bud” and Wanda Glover Wilson.
He was married to Rita Ralph on October 12, 1975 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons: Jamie Wilson (Brynna) of Jacksonville, IL and John “Joey” Wilson II (Susan) of Vandalia, MO and borrowed son, Mike Stout; four grandchildren: Emma Wilson (Joe), Alex Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Landon Wilson; three brothers: Mike Crawford (Phyllis) of Buffalo, MO, Pat Crawford (Madonna) and Ben Wilson of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Mary Lou Viorel (Ron) of Hannibal, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, James Ralph and his mother in law, Opal Ralph.
John served his country proudly in the United States Army.
John worked as a maintenance professional most of his career until his retirement.
Away from work, John loved to watch sports. Duke Blue Devil Basketball, Green Bay Packers Football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball were a few of his favorites. A talented athlete, John enjoyed golfing and played fast pitch softball for many years as a pitcher. He also enjoyed coaching both of his sons over the years in their sports. John liked playing his guitar, spending time with his Australia Shepherd dog, Sadie and simply being a grandpa. Lazy days fishing, evenings in his backyard enjoying the fire pit and family gatherings were times that John always took pleasure in.
John was a member of the Hannibal True Church.
Pallbearers will be Brian Fuqua, Brian Fuqua II, Christopher Lewis, Jason Darr, Larry Marine, Josh Haynes, Kim Colgrove and Robert Vaughn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Wilson, John “Joey” Wilson II, Mike Crawford, Bruce Thomas, James Lain, Nicholas Pope and Mike Stout.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses or to the Hannibal True Church.
Online condolences and video tribute may be made and viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.