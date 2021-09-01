John E. Myers, Sr., 78, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:30 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to John's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that if you plan on attending the funeral or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
John was born May 3, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, to Mark "Pinky" Myers and Vivian L. Goldsberry Myers. He was with his long time fiancé and companion for over 30 years, Tillie Allen. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Matthew Myers (Lucinda) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, stepdaughter, Melanie Smith (Tory) and children, Mason and Carter, stepson, Scott Allen and children, Caleb, Cody and Madison, sister, Pat Slough of Kansas City, Missouri, 3 grandchildren, Kysa Myers, Elijah Myers and John E. "Jay" Myers III, sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty" Myers, special cousin, Robert Myers and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, son, John "John John" Myers Jr, brother, Mark "Butch" Myers, sister, Judy Constable, nephew, Greg Myers and long time friend, Bobby Heiser.
John was a self-employed contractor, building many homes in the Hannibal area. He enjoyed being a member of the Hannibal Ymen's Club and being a long time Mud Volleyball referee. John had a taste for flavorful foods and really enjoyed tamales, making chili and eating homemade tenderloins. He was a die hard Mizzou football fan, and loved the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals and attended every Pirates Football game with his buddy, Bobby Heiser. John was also a long time member of the Hannibal Boat Club and enjoyed spending lots of time there, relaxing and taking in the views. Travels to Oklahoma City to visit family were some of John's best times. He could be found taking a drive to Lover's Leap or through Riverview Park and while relaxing at home, he would watch Jeopardy and peruse the Reader's Digest. John was extremely proud of being a 30 year cancer survivor and was very involved for many years with the Marion County Relay for Life. John was a man loved by many and his presence will be missed for years to come.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Myers, Jay Myers, Scott Allen, Chris Myers, Rob Myers, Tory Smith and Elijah Myers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Smile Train.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.