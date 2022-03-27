John E. Gottman, 67, of Palmyra, Mo., died March 25, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Service will be at 10 a.m. March 30, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
