John Eugene Cernea, 82, of New London, Mo., passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Salt River Christian Church in rural New London, Mo. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to John’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice all COVID 19 physical distancing guidelines.
John was born on May 31, 1938 in Ralls County, Busch, Missouri to John and Martha Lamberson Cernea.
He was united in marriage to Judith Sanders on April 26, 1958. She survives.
Other survivors include four children, Mike Cernea (Amy), Susan Cernea, Kristy Miller (Paul) and James Cernea (Ivonne); and eight grandchildren, Shasta Groteweil (Derek), Sasha Connolly (Robert), Nicole Waldschlager (Eric), Nate Strieker (Amie), Solomon Miller, Micah Miller (Allison), Chris Cernea and Elias Cernea. Also surviving are eight great grandchildren; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joe Cernea and Jerry Cernea.
John received his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Busch, Mo. John was a 1956 graduate of New London High School. He was chosen to represent New London High School at the Annual Sophomore Pilgrimage Event in Jefferson City. After graduation from high school John worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corp. in St. Louis, Mo., making wooden molds for airplane parts and became a member of the Carpenter's Union. He later worked for the Carl Dewey Construction Company in Louisiana, Mo. John went on to become a house builder with a trademark of quality, honesty and hard work. He became lifetime friends with many of the people who moved into the homes he built.
Away from work John enjoyed hunting out west in Colorado with his friends and his son, Mike. John’s love however was restoring and collecting antique classic cars. There was nothing better than going to a swap meet with his friend, Allen Wideman looking for car parts. You could always find him in his garages restoring an “old rust bucket.” He would wash and prepare his cars for many car shows and his efforts were rewarded with numerous trophies over the years. His favorite car was his red 1957 Chevy convertible. A member of the Hannibal Loafers Car Club, John was an active member and enjoyed participating in their many “cruise ins” over the years. John also took pleasure in sharing his car collection with the community as his entire family often drove his cars in area Fourth of July and Christmas parades.
Most of all John simply loved to spend time with his family, he especially enjoyed the moments he shared with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John formerly served on the Ralls County Planning and Zoning Commission.
John was a longtime member of the Salt River Christian Church and was baptized in the Salt River.
Pallbearers will be Shasta Groteweil, Nicole Waldschlager, Nate Strieker, Solomon Miller, Micah Miller and Chris Cernea.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sasha Connolly, Elias Cernea, Allen Wideman and Roy Summers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salt River Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be made at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.