John D. Matyas, 94, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:51 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside Services and Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Lemon will officiate.
There will be no visitation. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral home in Hannibal, MO.
John was born December 26, 1925, in Kansas City, MO to George Victor Matyas and Donna Blystone Matyas.
He was married on May 4, 1952 in Wichita, KS to Mary Beth Stuart. She preceded him in death on October 24, 2010.
Survivors include 2 sons George Joseph Matyas (Teresa) of Hannibal, MO, and John Stephen Matyas (Mary) of New London, MO, 1 sister, Doris Harris, two grandchildren, John Matyas and Jasen Matyas (Jackie) and one great granddaughter Stella True Matyas.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters, Betty and Peggy.
John was a United States Army Air Corp Veteran. He joined the Air Corp after his 18th birthday and served as a tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber with 36 missions over targets in Germany, during World War II. He reached the rank of sergeant and received several accommodations.
Following the war, John attended the University of Kansas, receiving a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he joined the Kansas Highway Department serving in their Bridge Design section.
He remained active in the United States Air Corp Reserves and was called up to serve his country a second time and was assigned to an Engineering Design unit in Louisiana.
Returning to Kansas City following his discharge, he began work for the Missouri Highway Department in Kansas City, MO. John was transferred to the main office HQ District in 1952.
Following several promotions and relocations John was transferred to Hannibal in December of 1965 and promoted to Chief Construction Engineer of the district which stretched from Troy to the Iowa border. He oversaw construction of scenic Highway 79, expansion of Highway 61 to four lanes and numerous bridge projects and continued with the highway department until his retirement in 1998.
Through his working years, John enjoyed traveling with his wife in sunnier climates, vacationing annually in Florida, Texas and California. He was an avid sailor, sailing the river, the lake and Gulf Coast waters with his wife and sons.
John’s enjoyment of sailing evolved into a small sailboat marketing business, Hannibal Sailcraft, which he operated with his wife, Mary Beth for many years. Through Hannibal SailCraft, John expanded the family-owned business pursuits to real estate acquisition and development, focusing on residential properties with commercial business development potential. His real estate ventures included property in Hannibal, the Salt River area and Mark Twain Lake.
Following retirement John and Mary Beth continued wintering in warmer climate and spending many winters in Hawaii and California.
John was a Methodist by faith.
Pallbearers will be George Matyas, Steve Matyas, Jasen Matyas, and John Matyas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army.
