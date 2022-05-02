John David House, 37, of Monroe City, Mo., died April 30, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Services will be May 5, at 10 a.m. at the O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City. Burial will be at St. Jude’s Cemetery in Monroe City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., May 4, at the funeral home.
Monroe City. Mo.
