John C. Lewis, 64, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 6:17 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to John's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
John was born Aug. 30, 1958, in Excelsior Springs, Mo. to Charles L. Lewis and Kathryn L. Church Lewis.
Survivors include his mother, Kathryn Lewis of Kansas City, Mo.; fiancée, Tina Leigh of Hannibal, Mo; two daughters, Jessica Allen of Sugar Creek, Mo. and Myndi Leslie (Chris) of Raytown, Mo.; two grandchildren, Shaun and Ethan; his niece, Kristen Lea; his two cousins, Leslie Harbaugh and Vicky Gray; and his best friend, Mike Schweiss.
John was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Lewis; his sister, Sharon Lewis; and special friend, James Guthrie.
Professionally, John was a Process Control Engineer at BASF.
John was a University of Missouri graduate where he earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering.
Soft spoken, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand, John was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family wherever they were. John was an Eagle Scout. Collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, watching old sci-fi movies and reading mysteries were a few of John’s favorites. A music lover, John enjoyed listening to music and perfecting his stereo and video equipment and tinkering with all types of electronics. John was also a lover of animals and in particular dogs, he was the proud owner of three golden doodles. Most of all, John enjoyed the times he shared together with his family and friends.
John was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.