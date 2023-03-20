John C. Lewis, 64, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:17 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A gathering in celebration of John will be held at a later date.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
John was born August 30, 1958, in Excelsior Springs, MO to Charles L. Lewis and Kathryn L. Church Lewis.
Survivors include his mother, Kathryn Lewis of Kansas City, MO; fiancé, Tina Leigh of Hannibal, MO; two stepdaughters, Jesse Allen of Sugar Creek, MO and Myndi Leslie (Chris) of Independence, MO; two grandchildren, Shaun and Ethan; his niece, Kristen Lea; his two cousins, Leslie Harbaugh and Vicky Gray; and his best friend, Mike Schweiss.
John was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Lewis; his sister, Sharon Lewis; and special friend, James Guthrie.
Professionally, John was a Process Control Engineer at BASF.
John was a University of Missouri graduate where he earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering.
Soft spoken, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand, John was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family wherever they were. Collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, watching old sci-fi movies and reading mysteries were a few of John’s favorites. A music lover, John enjoyed listening to music and perfecting his stereo and video equipment and tinkering with all types of electronics. John was also a lover of animals and in particular dogs, he was the proud owner of three golden doodles. Most of all John enjoyed the times he shared together with his family and friends.
John was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
