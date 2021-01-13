HANNIBAL John C. Glass Jan 13, 2021 Jan 13, 2021 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John C. Glass, 86, of Hannibal died Jan. 12, 2021, at University Hospital. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David M. Walterscheid Pike County man helped end slavery HiSET brings dream to life for Hannibal resident Larry W. Tischer Sr. Lawrence "Larry" Williams Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView