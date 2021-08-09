Hannibal John C. French Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John C. French, 67, of Hannibal, died Aug. 9, 2021. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal John C. French Funeral Home James O'donnell Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Center man dies in Ralls County crash Elizabeth N. Brown Show Me HH Farms to host a sunflower event on Saturday Troy L. Pruett Accidental cash donation found at Goodwill Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView