John B. Lewis, Jr.

John Best (Jack) Lewis, Jr., formerly of Palmyra, Missouri and more recently Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 16th.
He was an incredibly supportive father and grandfather and a doting husband. He always talked about how lucky he was to have met and married Jean, his "fly girl," (a former TWA hostess) who he thought hung the moon for the entire 62 years of their marriage.
He was co-owner of Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra, MO where he spent nearly his entire life.
Jack was a 50 year member of Boots-Dixon Post 174 of the American Legion, former president of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce, member of Palmyra Kiwanis Club, member of the Missouri Funeral Directors Association, Illinois Funeral Directors Association, and Tri-State Funeral Directors association. He was a graduate of Culver-Stockton College in Canton, MO.
He is survived by his wife Jean Lewis, children Leigh Anne (Rodney) Petersen of Wichita, KS, Scott Lewis of Raymore, MO, Steve (Rozanne) Lewis of Belton, MO and Nancy (Brent) Lewis Harmon of Kansas City, MO. Also, grandchildren Harmony (Liz) Petersen of Seattle, WA, Alisha (Mickey) Petersen of Wichita, KS, Morgan (Chandler) Wilson of Mound City, MO and Zach (Delanie) Lewis of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by Sister-in-Law Mary Lewis of Indianapolis, IN, Brother-in-Laws Jim (Estelle) Barnett of Oklahoma City and Mike (Sandra) Barnett of Liberty Missouri.
He is preceded in death by parents John B and Stella Wells Lewis, and brother Bob W. Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens in Lee's Summit, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Boots-Dickson Post 174 of the American Legion or the Veterans Association of donor's choice.
