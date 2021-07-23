Hannibal John A. Bowen II Jul 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John “Rusty” A. Bowen II, 65, of Hannibal, died July 21, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Regional Hospital Funeral Home Chapel John A. Bowen Ii Smith Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Hannibal man faces multiple charges after stabbing Search warrant results in arrest of Mexico man Scott Lain Richard W. Altheide Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival returns with more family fun Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView