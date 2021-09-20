John A. Bolletta

John Anthony Bolletta, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:55 AM, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
John was born February 24, 1938, in Gary, Indiana to Anton and Julia Bodnar Bolletta.
John was married to his wife of 58 years, Veronica "Ronnie" Bolletta, on September 21, 1963, in Gary, Indiana. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Tony Bolletta (Camie) of Polk City, Iowa, daughter, Beth Bolletta McDonald (Joe) of Springfield, Illinois, grandsons, Alex Bolletta, Cole Bolletta, Ashton Bolletta, Dominic McDonald and Vincent McDonald and sister-in-law, Pauline Bolletta of Auburn, Illinois.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Bolletta, mother-in-law, Elizabeth Stearns and his dog, "Little Buddy" Bentley.
John retired from Continental Cement Company in Hannibal, Missouri after 40 years of service. He also served his country in the United States Coast Guard. A Catholic by faith, John attended Holy Family Catholic Church. In his free time, John loved to go camping and fishing on the Mississippi River, Stockton Island, and Bennett Springs, Arkansas. John also was an avid outdoorsman, loving to go turkey, rabbit and squirrel hunting. Being a history buff, John's interests lay in Native American history, as well as early American history. His favorite furry friend was his beloved dog, Bentley, also known as "Little Buddy". Mostly, John had a deep love for his children and grandchildren, cherishing all the times they spent together throughout the years.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Boys Town or the St. Joseph's Indian School.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.